Berkeley County School District attendance line shift will impact hundreds

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - The Berkeley County School Board met Tuesday night to make a final decision on whether hundreds of students may have to attend a different school.
The board voted to adopt option B, which means the majority of those in Sangaree will now be attending Stratford in the fall unless they are an “exception” which is an athlete, in the fine arts track, or have another sibling also attending Cane Bay.
School board members have said through this whole process that this is necessary to help with the rapid growth in Berkeley County.
The district says Cane Bay High School has exceeded its capacity, meaning there are simply too many people attending the school with not enough space.
The change means about 700 students are expected to go to Stratford High School next year instead of Cane Bay High School.
The people that live in that larger sangaree area that choose to continue to attend Cane Bay High School instead of Stratford will not be provided transportation anymore.
