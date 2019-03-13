Business that makes gold teeth and grills fails to pay up after losing in court

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) - A Summerville business that makes gold teeth and grills failed to pay a customer who successfully sued the owner in court.
Court records show Carolina Gold on Bacons Bridge Road in Summerville has lost at least two lawsuits.
Lakeyia Ramsey says she bought a gold tooth from the business in February 2018. Ramsey says two months later she was called and told that her mold had to be redone.
She says she never got her gold tooth. Ramsey says she went back and forth with the owner for months without any results.
She sued Carolina Gold. The owner didn’t show up in court.
On Jan. 28, Ramsey was awarded $520 including court costs. She still doesn’t have her cash.
“Very mad. I’m pissed, I’m pissed off, I’m pissed off,” Ramsey said Wednesday. “I’ve been dealing with this for a year and it don’t make no sense. I just want them to give me my money.”
In an off-camera interview, the owner of Carolina Gold said he couldn’t show up for court because he was working that day.
He says he’s not stealing from anyone and is letting his attorney handle the case involving Ramsey.
Court records show Carolina Gold has lost at least one other court case.
