Charleston Co. narrows plans for James Island intersection improvement project

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Charleston County is set to improve the intersection of Riverland Drive and Central Park Road on James Island, but first has to choose a plan.
The county has narrowed its choices down to two alternatives for the intersection which sits not too far from the James Island County Park. Right now, there’s only a stop sign for those traveling towards Riverland from College Park Road.
Alternative one would add a traffic light to the intersection, which would cost an estimated $4.1 million.
During the public comment period which ended last year, this plan came in a distant second with 44 respondents wanting this option. In total, 307 comments were made. The plan that came in first was alternative three. It had 231 people in favor of it which is 75 percent.
Alternative three would add two roundabouts. They would be joined together with a grass median instead of a traffic light. Its estimated cost is $4.6 million. The public meeting to discuss these two options is on Wednesday night from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Charleston County Council chambers in North Charleston.
