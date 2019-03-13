Deputies arrest man after argument leads to fatal shooting in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Deputies have arrested a man after an argument turned into a fatal shooting in Orangeburg County.
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office arrested 25-year-old Kendalon Curry for the murder of a 35 year-old man in Cordova.
“This incident apparently originated in some type of argument that resulted in this unnecessary act,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “No argument in the world is worth someone losing their life over.”
Curry was taken into custody on Tuesday after investigators say they determined he was responsible for a shooting death on Carver Edisto School Road.
On March 2 at 4 a.m., investigators responded to the location after witnesses at a residence converted into a nightclub reported multiple shots being fired.
“As investigators arrived, witnesses flagged them down to direct deputies to the victim, who was lying face up with an apparent wound to the upper body,” OCSO officials said.
Witnesses told investigators a man had exited a vehicle and began firing at the crowded club before seeing shots strike the building.
They then discovered the victim on the ground.
