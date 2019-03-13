Faith-based drug, alcohol rehab center expanding with new facility in Moncks Corner

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A faith-based alcohol and drug rehab center in Moncks Corner is expanding.
Changed Lives Ministry is a free program with different facilities for men and women. The men’s program is 10 weeks, the women’s program is 13 weeks.
The ministry is doubling its capacity to serve men with a new facility that will be able to serve 20 men at a time. They are expected to break ground in May. It will have a living space for the men and a chapel on site.
The facility has served people locally, across the nation and beyond. They say they have a 58 percent success rate.
The women’s facility called, Hannah House, is located on another property and can serve up to 8 people at a time. They are funded through churches and other donors.
Board of Director Jackie Blackmon says he wants people to know they’re here to help. He says a lot of local people don’t realize they exist.
“Most people who suffer from drugs and alcohol, they’ve hit rock bottom when they come here but from day one they are taught that there are people here who love them and care about them and want the best for them,” Blackmon said. “We don’t just try to save lives here. We save souls.”
The men’s facility has been around for 15 years. The women’ facility will have its one-year anniversary this month.
“To be free of charge is incredible. I went to a secular program 15 years ago for three weeks and it cost $18,000,” Blackmon said. “I left there and I certainly wasn’t healed. They told me I was an addict and I’d always be an addict. We teach them here the love of Jesus Christ and hopefully they accept Jesus Christ and realize they never have to say they’re an addict again.”
Some of the people who've worked with the ministry have received help through the program including Blackmon.
They say it’s a full-circle moment to be able to help others recover.
“Some people come here from pressure from their families. If they don’t want it themselves, it won’t work. They’ve got to want it,” Blackmon said. “We have a loving staff here.”
The expansion project will cost about a million dollars. Donors have provided about half the costs the ministry is currently fundraising.
The ministry’s 3rd Annual Fundraising Banquet will be on April 11 at 6 p.m. at Trident Technical College.
If you’d like more information about the Changed Lives Ministry, banquet tickets or to donate you can visit https://www.scclm.org/.
