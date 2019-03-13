Families say local cemetery isn’t providing prepaid headstones

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Two local families say a Moncks Corner cemetery is failing to install prepaid headstones on their loved ones’ graves.
Bonnie Smith’s mother was buried at Plantation Memorial Gardens following her death in April.
Despite a Cemetery Interment Rights, Merchandise and Services Purchase/Security Agreement, Smith’s parents paid for a granite headstone in 2006.
“This is supposed to be a place for remembrance, and it’s just a source of frustration,” Smith said.
Sherri Branham’s father was interred at Plantation Memorial Gardens in May.
“I mean it’s bad enough we lost our dad," she said."But it’s even worse that when we go there, we have nothing but dirt, a plot of grass with a piece of paper with his name on it."
In addition to phone calls, Branham has resorted to sending certified mail in an attempt to reach a resolution.
Her certified mail was returned.
Repeated calls to Plantation Memorial Gardens were not returned to Live 5 News.
In 2014, the South Carolina Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation fined Plantation Memorial Gardens $1,000 for failure to “timely and properly place or replace headstones on the correct gravesites.”
At that time, two estates complained of delayed installation of headstones.
In both of those cases, the complainants said the cemetery then installed incorrect headstones, including one person who said his “father’s gravesite had a headstone with another person’s name on it.”
