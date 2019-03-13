First Publix on Charleston peninsula opens Wednesday

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The wait is over for the first Publix grocery store on the Charleston peninsula.
The new store sits on the bottom floor of the West Edge development off of Lockwood Blvd. Publix will have a grand opening on Wednesday morning at 7 a.m. Mayor John Tecklenberg and other city officials are expected to join the celebration.
The 50,000 square-foot store employs 110 people. Customers will park in the West Edge parking garage connected to the store. The second level of the garage is exclusively for Publix customers. Customers will then have to take the elevator down to the first for to enter the store.
Inside there are 12 check out lanes, including four self-service checkouts. The new store boasts all of the usual Publix amenities such as the deli, bakery and pharmacy. However this store includes a cafe where customers can enjoy cooked meals and WiFi throughout.
