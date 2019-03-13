Gamecocks Hang On for One-Run Win at The Citadel

After The Citadel scored a run in the fourth, it remained 7-1 until the sixth. Berryhill drove in a run on a sacrifice fly to right and Eyster scored on a wild pitch, making it 9-1. The Citadel started its comeback in the bottom of the sixth, scoring four runs, three on a bases-clearing double to left by Tyler Corbitt. The Bulldogs scored a run in the seventh but Carolina answered in the eighth on Berryhill's bases-loaded walk that scored George Callil.