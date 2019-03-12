Hilton Head Principal issued reprimand by state for “unprofessional conduct”

“There’s an accusation made,” Noble said. "This accusation was reviewed, and there was no substance to it. It’s come back again. What is she guilty of? We don’t know if she’s guilty of anything yet. She says she isn’t, and I tend to believe her, but given that, why is she being punished? She’s one of the finest principals I’ve ever encountered. She does a terrific job, and while she has been at the school, she has done nothing but improve and improve and improve. Taking her away from the students and away from the school seems counterproductive.”