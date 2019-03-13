Live5 Investigates: Who is more likely to get a speeding ticket in the Lowcountry?

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - In part two of our speeding ticket series, Live5News investigated who gets ticketed more often for speeding: men or women.
Out of 25,000 tickets given out by South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers from September 2017 to September 2018, 57 percent of them were given to men while 43 percent were given to women.
The data also shows which make of car got the most tickets. Here are the top five results:
1. Chevrolet
2. Ford
3. Toyota
4. Honda
5. Nissan
Traffic reporter, Abbey O'Brien, will break down when you are most likely to be pulled over.
