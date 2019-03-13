Live 5 Scambusters: Orangeburg Sheriff warns about threatening tax letter now circulating

ORANGEBURG, SC (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office has issued a warning about fake letters circulating that threaten wage garnishment and property seizure if back taxes aren't paid.
Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says scammers are using letters like this to prey on unsuspecting individuals. The letter appears to be real and and very serious, but the sheriff says it is nothing but a fake.
This letter is from the Bureau of Tax Enforcement for Orangeburg County. It claims to be a “distraint warrant” for back taxes. The letter the sheriff’s office shared claimed the person owed $17,000.
The letter threatens to garnish wages and bank accounts, property seizure, tax refund offset and a property lien if the taxes are not paid in full. It also says interest will accrue until the bill is paid. The letter also includes a phone number but a voicemail message sounded suspicious.
If you receive a letter like this, report it to your local law enforcement agency or call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
If you have a scam story to share, email Kyle Jordan at Scams@live5news.com.
