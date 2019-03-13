$138M budgeted for Charleston Harbor deepening project

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A project already underway to deepen the Charleston Harbor has received some significant federal funding.
The Charleston District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced Tuesday that it had received $138 million in federal funding from President Donald Trump’s budget.
“We also received operations and maintenance funds of $19.4 million for Charleston Harbor, $3.9 million for the Cooper River Rediversion Project, and $285,000 for the AIWW,” the Facebook post said.
The Charleston Harbor Post 45 Deepening Project will make transportation more efficient within the harbor by allowing neo-Panamax ships to come into the port without restrictions.
The project is expected to cost $558 million. $50 million was put toward the project last year along with the $300 million put forward by the state. As of September 2018, the project was expected to take anywhere between 40 to 76 months.
