Native American tribe to pay for the funerals of Alabama tornado victims

(WLBT) - A Native American tribe will be donating $184,000 to cover the funeral costs of the 23 victims who were killed during the tornadoes that struck Alabama the weekend of March 3rd.
According to CNN, The Poarch Band of Creek Indians tribe was originally going to donate $50,000, but after another donor backed out, they increased that amount to $184,000.
“It is at times of greatest need that we often see our communities coming together to help one another, this is one of those times,” said Stephanie A. Bryan who is the Tribal Chair and CEO of the The Poarch Band tribe. "Our thoughts and prayers are with all of those affected.”
The donation will go to the East Alabama Medical Center Foundation.
The Poarch Band of Creek Indians is the only federally recognized Native American tribe in Alabama, and has kept a presence in the state for over 200 years around the Poarch reservation.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.