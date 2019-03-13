Northeastern Defeats Hofstra, 82-74, To Capture CAA Championship at North Charleston Coliseum

Northeastern was clicking on all cylinders in the opening half. Offensively, the Huskies shot 53.6% from the floor, including 7-of-15 from three, while limiting Hofstra to just 28.1% FG shooting. NU was up by just three midway through the period before going on a 21-8 run capped by a Donnell Gresham layup that made it 36-20 with 3:19 to go. The Huskies took a 42-26 advantage into halftime.