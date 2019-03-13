Overnight, weekend lane closures begin on James Island connector

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Repairs to the James Island Connector Bridge will include overnight and weekend lane closures over the next several weeks.
SCDOT is performing maintenance to repair the bridge’s expansion joints. Each week will generally include overnight closures on Wednesdays and Thursdays followed by Friday night closures which will remain in place for the weekend.
The closures are running non-consecutively because of the Cooper River Bridge Run.
The full list of times and closures can be found below:
- Wednesday March 13 Westbound left lane closed 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.
- Thursday March 14 Westbound left lane closure 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.
- Friday March 15 Westbound left lane closed at 9 p.m. until Monday 18 at 5 a.m.
- Wednesday March 20 Westbound right lane closed 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.
- Thursday March 21 Westbound right lane closed at 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.
- Friday March 22 Westbound right lane closed at 9 p.m. until Monday 25 at 5 a.m.
- Wednesday March 27 Eastbound left lane closed 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.
- Thursday March 28 Eastbound left lane closed 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.
- Friday March 29 Eastbound left lane closed 9 p.m. until Monday April 1 at 5 a.m.
- Wednesday April 10 Eastbound right lane closed 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.
- Thursday April 11 Eastbound right lane closed at 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.
- Friday April 12 Eastbound right lane closed at 9 p.m. until Monday April 15 at 5 a.m.
