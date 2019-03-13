SC Department of Education reprimands CCSD teacher fired after pushing student

COLUMBIA, SC (WCSC) - The state’s Board of Education officially reprimanded a former teacher who was accused of assaulting a student at a Charleston school in May 2018.
Tiffany Williams, who worked as an English teacher at Military Magnet, was terminated after the incident, which was recorded on a cellphone, according to Department of Education records. Williams was later charged with third-degree assault.
The board’s action puts its reprimand of the teacher on the public record in her teaching file.
The report states Williams got into an argument with a student at the school on May 11, 2018. North Charleston Police said a 15-year-old student told a school resource officer the teacher assaulted him. The incident report states the student claimed the teacher approached him in the hallway at approximately 10 a.m. while he was sitting on the floor with a jacket wrapped around his head. The student stated he had recently received a haircut and was embarrassed, according to the incident report.
The student stated in the report that the teacher told him to remove the jacket from his head because it wasn’t school-issued. When the student refused, the teacher got angry, the report stated.
The student then tried walking past the teacher into a classroom when she tried to stop him and pushed him back, stating he needed to keep three feet away from her, according to the incident report.
After the student got past the teacher, she followed him into the classroom while he still had the jacket on his head, the report stated. The teacher continued to yell and then took the jacket off the student’s head, the report stated. The student then pushed her to try and leave, but video shows the teacher grabbed him by the collar. When the student tried to go after her, he was stopped by other students, according to the report.
Williams was issued a courtesy summons and was not booked into jail. She was given a date to appear in North Charleston Municipal Court on the charge for which she faced either 30 days in jail or a $500 fine, according to North Charleston police spokesman Spencer Pryor.
The disciplinary record states Williams told officials she had decided to pursue an alternate career.
