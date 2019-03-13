Thomas Ravenel sues to keep child custody fight details out of ‘Southern Charm’

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A judge heard motions in a child custody case involving former State Treasurer and former reality show star Thomas Ravenel Wednesday morning.
Ravenel, who appeared on the Bravo TV series, “Southern Charm,” is suing the network to prevent it from including of the battle for custody between Ravenel and his former girlfriend, Kathryn Dennis, from being included in the show.
Bravo has confirmed Ravenel will not return to the series as a cast member on the new season, which is set to premiere in several weeks. Bravo wants to be dropped from the lawsuit.
Ravenel and Dennis have two children together and he has custody.
Ravenel is currently facing allegations of sexual assault from his children’s former nanny.
The judge has not yet made a ruling on the motions.
