Volunteer fire department tackles drug overdose epidemic

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The Whitesville Rural Volunteer Fire Department is saving lives in Berkeley County by administering the drug Naloxone to drug overdose victims.
Whitesville Rural Volunteer Fire Department is made up mostly of volunteer firefighters and operates in Berkeley County.
The department started using Naoloxone a few weeks ago as an effort to fight the drug overdose epidemic hitting South Carolina and their local community.
Naloxone is a generic-brand drug that can be used as a substitute for Narcan. Both drugs can be administered to save the life of people who overdosed on drugs, but Naloxone is much cheaper.
According to a recent report from DHEC, there were 1006 drug overdose deaths in South Carolina in 2017.
That’s a 140 percent increase in three years, when there were 716 deaths in 2014.
DHEC also reports South Carolina had the ninth-highest opioid prescribing rate per 1,000 residents in the country.
A spokesperson for the Whitesville Fire Department said to his knowledge, they are the first rural, volunteer fire department to start using Naloxone through licensing with DHEC.
