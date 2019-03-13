Warming up before a weekend cool down

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A cold front due to arrive later this week will warm us up for the next few days before cooling us down for the upcoming weekend. Expect a partly cloudy sky today and temperatures in the low 70s this afternoon. Highs will warm into the upper 70s to near 80° on Thursday and Friday as we await our next cold front. The chance of rain will increase with the arrival of this front Friday afternoon and evening. Most of the rain should exit before sunrise on Saturday. We’ll leave in a slight chance of rain Saturday to go with a mostly cloudy sky. Highs will be in the middle 60s. We’ll see more sunshine on St. Patrick’s Day Sunday with high temperatures in the middle 60s.