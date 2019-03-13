Woman in custody after not showing up in court for deadly Northwoods Mall hit-and-run

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A woman is in custody after failing to appear in court for a deadly hit-and-run that happened at Northwoods Mall.
Jail records show 50-year-old Helen Ann Williams of Moncks Corner was arrested Tuesday evening.
Prosecutors said Williams was supposed to show up in court for an incident that happened in 2017 when investigators say she hit a pedestrian with a U-Haul truck and then left the scene.
On Feb. 13, 2017, police say Williams hit 45-year-old Billy Vaughn, who later died of his injuries. North Charleston police officers conducted a brief search for Williams before she was found.
Williams was initially denied bond two days later. Court documents state Vaughn jumped out of Williams’ rental truck before getting run over.
Investigators believe Williams knowingly ran over the victim and left the scene. The truck was found at a home on Fairlawn Drive in Moncks Corner.
According to police, Williams and the deceased had known each other for more than 10 years.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.