Candice M. Jackson’s contract not renewed by CofC

CHARLESTON, S.C. – College of Charleston Head Women’s Basketball Coach Candice M. Jackson’s contract will not be renewed, as announced by Athletics Director Matt Roberts on Thursday.
“We thank Candice for her service to the College and her contributions to our women’s basketball program over the last five years,” Roberts said. “A number of our women’s basketball student-athletes achieved athletic and academic recognition under her leadership. We wish her all the best in her future endeavors.”
Jackson was hired at College of Charleston in April of 2014 after serving as an assistant coach for three seasons at national power Duke University. Her overall record with the Cougars was 39-113 (.257).
During her time at the College, she mentored three-time Colonial Athletic Association Defensive Player of the Year Breanna Bolden and three All-CAA honorees in Darien Huff, Deja Ford and Arynn Eady this past season.
Off the court, Jackson’s teams were active in the Charleston and campus community and made strides academically receiving the athletic department’s most improved annual average team GPA in 2017. Cailin Dorsey also became the first women’s basketball student-athlete in school history to be named an Academic All-District First Team selection in 2019.
College of Charleston will begin a national search for its next head coach immediately.