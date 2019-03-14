Clemson Falls in Second Round of ACC Tournament

CHARLOTTE — Clemson University men’s basketball fell by one point to NC State on Wednesday in the second round of the ACC Tournament, 59-58.
The Tigers (19-13, 9-9 ACC) were led by graduate senior Marcquise Reed’s “Triple Leadership” of 16 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. It’s the third time that Reed has accomplished that feat in his career and the second time this season. It marks the 26th overall in Clemson history.
Aamir Simms also finished in double-figures for the 12th time this season with 11 points.
Clemson’s biggest lead came in the opening stanza when the Tigers led the Wolfpack by 18 points at 36-18.
With the Tiger lead trimmed all the way down in the second half, NC State overcome the deficit to lead by as many as four at 57-53.
The Tigers clawed back in front with a 5-0 run on a 3-pointer by Reed and a layup by Elijah Thomas.
In the waning seconds of regulation, the Wolfpack’s Markell Johnson hit two free throws to give NC State the lead. A Reed shot at the buzzer fell off line as time expired.