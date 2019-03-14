Clemson Powers Past No. 11 Chanticleers 8-5

After the Chanticleers scored a run in the top of the first inning, Clemson exploded for six runs on Logan Davidson's two-run homer, his sixth of the year, Davis Sharpe's sacrifice fly and Adam Hackenberg's three-run homer, his third of the season, in the bottom of the first inning. Kieton Rivers led off the second inning with a homer, then Coastal Carolina manufactured two more runs in the frame. Sam Hall laced a run-scoring single in the fourth inning. After a Chanticleer unearned run in the top of the fifth inning, Jordan Greene hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fifth inning.