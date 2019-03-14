Deputies: 2 charged with involuntary manslaughter after physical altercation call in Colleton Co.

COLLETON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -
Investigators say the incident happened on March 6 at a home in the 700 block of Macon Lane where deputies responded to a report of a physical altercation at the residence.
When deputies arrived, they reported locating the victim unresponsive.
“Colleton County Fire Rescue proceeded to perform CPR to revive the victim, the attempt was unsuccessful,” CCSO officials said."All parties involved are being cooperative with law enforcement."
The body was immediately sent to MUSC where an autopsy was performed, the results of the autopsy determined the cause of death was due to blunt force trauma to the head, according to sheriff’s office spokeswoman Shalane Lowes.
