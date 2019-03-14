Firefighters extinguish fire at vacant home in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Firefighters extinguished a fire at a vacant house in downtown Charleston on Wednesday.
It happened just before 5 p.m. when crews responded to a structure fire on Cannon Street.
“Firefighters arrived at the two-story vacant home in less than 3 minutes from the time of dispatch and quickly contained a small fire that was discovered on the exterior of the property,” CFD officials said.
A report states that the interior stairs collapsed while crews were searching for damage from the fire.
“One firefighter fell and was evaluated on scene by Charleston County EMS,” CFD officials said."The firefighter was uninjured and returned to duty."
Investigators responded to the scene and determined the fire was likely caused by discarded smoking materials.
