Gladiators Prevail In 11-Round Shootout win over Stingrays

Mitchell pushed the lead out to 3-0 in favor of South Carolina with his second goal of the game at 14:00 of the second. Once again Kozun led the attacker with a perfect pass, this time from the left wall to the top of the circle and Mitchell was alone in front of Bonar. The forward deked to his backhand and slipped the puck through the legs of the goaltender for the strike. The second assist on the play went to Bakker, his second helper of the night.