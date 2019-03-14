Goose Creek police looking for runaway juvenile last seen in early March

GOOSE CREEK, SC (WCSC) - The Goose Creek police department wants the public’s help to find a runaway juvenile.
Alexis Hill ran way on March 3 and hasn’t made contact since, according to Goose Creek police Lt. Thomas Hill.
Hill stands 5-foot-8, weighs and weighs 270 pounds. She was last seen wearing black leggings with a red Gamecocks hooded sweatshirt and pink Nike sandals.
Anyone with information about where she is should contact Goose Creek Police at 843-863-5200 or Investigator Liggons at 843-863-5200 ext. 2355.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.