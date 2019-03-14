Live 5 Investigates: When you are most likely to get pulled over in the Lowcountry?

Live 5 Investigates: When you are most likely to get pulled over in the Lowcountry?
By Abbey O'Brien | March 14, 2019 at 1:18 AM EST - Updated March 14 at 1:18 AM

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Have you ever wondered if law enforcement officials have ticket quotas? South Carolina Highway Patrol officials told Live5News they do not have quotas so we used data to see if this was true.

Live5News requested a year’s worth of speeding ticket data from the South Carolina Highway Patrol in Dorchester, Berkeley and Charleston counties. We received data from 25,000 speeding tickets from September 2017 to September 2018.

To investigate whether more tickets were given out at the end of the month, traffic reporter Abbey O’Brien calculated and compared the number of tickets given out in the first five days of each month to the last five days. Here are the results:

Month # of tickets in first 5 days # of tickets in last 5 days
September 2017 38 25
October 2017 35 74
November 2017 42 272
December 2017 240 334
January 2018 189 488
February 2018 246 497
March 2018 294 461
April 2018 425 401
May 2018 455 316
June 2018 441 443
July 2018 469 351
August 2018 360 404
September 2018 402 196

Out of 13 months of data, six months had more tickets given out in the last five days than the first five days.

The largest discrepancy came in January 2018. The data given to Live5News from the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles shows there were nearly 300 more tickets give out in the last five days of the month than the first five days. However, the South Carolina Department of Public Safety officials told Live5News, Highway Patrol was in the process of switching to a fully electronic ticketing system at the end of the 2017 and the beginning of 2018.

After this time, the numbers seem to even out.

The most popular month of the year for tickets was March. February and June were a close second and third. You can read about where you are mostly to be pulled over by clicking: here. You can read about who is most likely to be pulled over by clicking: here.

Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.