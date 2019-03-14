Man asked women to ‘stand on his stomach’ at Lowcountry Walmart, police say

By Live 5 Web Staff | March 14, 2019 at 10:17 AM EST - Updated March 14 at 10:26 AM

WALTERBORO, SC (WCSC) -A man asked several women to stand on his stomach at a Colleton County Walmart, Walterboro police say.

Investigators say, a 64 year-old white male, standing 5 feet and 11 inches tall and weighing 210 pounds approached several women in Walmart requesting them to stand on his stomach.

Several women were offered money for the proposition, investigators say.

Investigators say, Walmart is aware of the incident and has taken precautions.

If you see anything suspicious please report it immediately, Walterboro Police say.

