Man charged with DUI after leading N. Charleston police on chase

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A man is facing charges after leading North Charleston police on a chase late Thursday night.
Just before 11 p.m., officers tried to stop Cristobal Mojol Hernandez for speeding in a Ford Explorer in the area of Rivers Avenue and Otranto Road, according to North Charleston police spokesman Spencer Pryor.
Hernandez pulled into a parking lot, but the sped off down Rivers Avenue east. While trying to turn right onto Aviation Avenue, police say Hernandez entered on-coming lanes and hit a vehicle which then collided with another vehicle.
The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital, Pryor said.
Hernandez is facing charges of felony DUI, failure to stop and no driver’s license.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.