Pictures capture men wanted for causing thousands of dollars worth of damage to SCE&G work site

COLLETON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Lowcountry investigators are asking for the public’s help to identify two men who they say caused thousands of dollars worth of damage to an SCE&G work site.
Deputies with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office responded on Monday to an SCE&G work site on Augusta Highway for malicious damage to property.
The site supervisor said sometime over the weekend the building had been vandalized.
The sheriff’s office released pictures of two men who they say busted out numerous windows and destroyed the facilities security camera systems.
CCSO authorities say the men also took fire extinguishers from the building and sprayed all the contents inside of the building.
Authorities say the men caused $6,100 worth of damage.
If anyone has information on the men they are asked to call the sheriff’s office at (843) 549-2211.
