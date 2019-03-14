Police investigating after man shot in the leg in North Charleston

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Calvert Street in North Charleston (Source: Live 5)
By Live 5 News Web Staff | March 14, 2019 at 11:01 AM EST - Updated March 14 at 12:32 PM

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - North Charleston police are investigating a shooting after a man was shot in the leg in North Charleston on Thursday morning.

Investigators responded to a shooting on the 1800 block of Calvert Street around 11 a.m., according to Charleston County consolidated dispatch.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located an adult male with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police say, a black male wearing a hoodie was last seen leaving the area.

The victim was transported to MUSC for treatment, police say.

