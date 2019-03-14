Police: One dead in 2-car crash on Folly Road

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - One person died early Thursday morning in a crash on Folly Road.
A 2015 sport utility BMW was traveling north on Folly Road on the West Ashley side of the Wappoo Cut Bridge near Tranquil Drive around 1:25 a.m.
The BMW was then struck by a 2008 Mercury sedan that had crossed the center line, according to department spokesman Charles Francis. The driver of the sedan was killed in the crash and the driver of the BMW was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The road was closed in both directions for more than an hour while investigators collected evidence and towed vehicles, Francis said.
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office will release the name of the deceased driver.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.