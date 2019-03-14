Police say man upset at not winning lottery goes on rampage in store

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury say a man who was upset at not winning the lottery went on a rampage inside of a convenience store on Wednesday.
According to the report, Ian Austin Wilson, 29, of Long Street, went into the Friendly Food Mart on S. Martin Luther King, Jr., Avenue just before 1:00 pm.
Wilson was upset at not having a winning lottery ticket, so he told the clerk that he was going to steal beer, and that there was nothing the clerk could do about it. Wilson picked up a 40 ounce bottle of King Cobra, and tried to leave the store.
When confronted by the clerk, Wilson punched him in the nose.
As the two scuffled in the doorway, Wilson dropped the beer. As he went to get it, the clerk closed and locked the door.
Wilson came back, kicking and beating on the door with his fist. He was still there when police arrived minutes later.
Wilson was charged with simple assault, misdemeanor larceny, and vandalism to real property. He was jailed under a bond of $5000.
