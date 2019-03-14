Riley Park to become a smoke and tobacco free facility

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The City of Charleston and the Charleston RiverDogs have partnered to make Riley Park a smoke and tobacco free facility.
The Single-A affiliate baseball team of the New York Yankee’s and city officials announced that Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park has become a smoke and tobacco free stadium.
“Cigarettes, cigars, chewing tobacco, e-cigarettes and vapor mechanisms will be prohibited in all areas of the stadium. She added, majority of the grounds inside and around the stadium will also be designated as smoke and tobacco free areas," the baseball media relations team said in a press release.
This policy will be in place for all Citadel and RiverDogs games, stadium events and all non-game day events year-round.
