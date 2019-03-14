SC education superintendent surprises Lowcountry teacher as finalist for teacher of the year

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -South Carolina’s Superintendent of Education named a Lowcountry teacher as one of the five finalist for teacher of the year award in a surprise visit.
The state’s education superintendent Molly Spearman surprised second grade elementary school teacher, Stephanie Haecherl as one of the five finalists selected for the state’s Teacher of the Year award.
Haecherl teaches at Mamie P. Whitesides Elementary in Charleston County and has served as an author contributor to the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards
“As an elementary school teacher, Stephanie has the potential to make a tremendous impact on her students’ futures," Spearman said. “She rises to this challenge by engaging parents, mentoring others, and personalizing instruction for every student.”
Haecherl also received national recognition when she became one of 22 teachers on the Scholastic Book Clubs teacher advisory board.
“The selection committee made an excellent choice in placing Stephanie Haechrel among this elite group of state finalists,” Charleston County School District superintendent Dr. Gerrita Postlewait said. “She’s dynamic, passionate, creative, humble, and has a heart for all children. An extraordinary educator, Ms. Haechrel is an excellent representative of the high caliber of teachers in Charleston County Schools.”
As one of five finalists, Haecherl will receive $10,000 and go on to the next stage of competition which involves an in-person interview with a team of expert judges. The South Carolina Teacher of the Year Gala will be held on May 8th in Columbia where the overall winner will be announced.
