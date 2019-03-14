Sheriff: Second gunman arrested in nightclub shooting that left man dead

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Authorities say they have arrested a second gunman for a nightclub shooting that left a man dead.
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 25-year-old Jajuan Cooke who has been charged with murder, and was taken into custody Thursday morning in connection to a shooting in Cordova on March 2.
“We have developed information that indicated there were two gunmen firing at the nightclub that night,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “This second arrest is a result of the ongoing investigation.”
Cooke is expected to make his first court appearance on Friday when he will be formally charged.
Ravenell said Cooke was taken into custody off Kennerly Road near the Orangeburg and Calhoun County line by a task force of US Marshals and the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies have already arrested 25-year-old Kendalon Curry who was captured on Tuesday and also charged with the shooting death of a 35-year-old man.
“OCSO investigators have determined that both Cooke and Curry fired multiple rounds at a Carver Edisto School Road nightclub after a dispute,” the sheriff’s office said. “Witnesses said they saw a vehicle pull up to the club around 4:20 a.m. on March 2. They said at least two men exited the vehicle before they began firing in the direction of the club."
The victim was discovered to have suffered a fatal upper body wound.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.