Summerville leaders to vote on strengthening rules surrounding halfway houses

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) - Summerville town council could vote Thursday night to strengthen the town’s rules regarding halfway houses.
Council members said this comes after they learned a halfway house was housing sex offenders near the White Gables neighborhood.
That halfway house has six registered sex offenders living in it, according to an online database of registered sex offenders from the State Law Enforcement Division. You can check the list here.
A councilmember said someone had leased the house and said it was for one purpose, but that a halfway house was not that.
The town will be voting to strengthen the rules surrounding halfway houses and refine the definition of a halfway house.
