Weinberger tosses gem as Bucs cruise to Lowcountry win over CofC

CSU begins Big South play this weekend as they head to Winthrop for a three-game set, all three to be streamed on ESPN+. The Bucs took the season series in 2018 thanks to a pair of one-run wins at CSU Ballpark and look to kickstart conference play with a big series win. First pitch Friday night in Rock Hill, S.C. is slated for 6 p.m. with Saturday at 3 p.m. and the finale set for 2 p.m. Sunday.