Weinberger tosses gem as Bucs cruise to Lowcountry win over CofC

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Backed by nine runs from the offense, junior right-handed pitcher Cam Weinberger cruised to his first win of 2019 tossing eight innings of one-run ball leading Charleston Southern to a 9-1 win over College of Charleston.
Ryan Stoudemire sent a home run to left center to headline the Charleston Southern (6-12) offense while Weinberger held rival College of Charleston (10-6) to just five hits and one run Wednesday at CSU Ballpark.
Both Weinberger and Trent Joiner traded zeros across the first three frames before Charleston Southern broke-through with a five-run fourth – their best run-scoring inning of the season. CofC scratched through for one run in the sixth, but couldn’t provide enough offense to match the Bucs.
Jason Miller began the quick-strike with an RBI single before Alex Andronica added an RBI knock and Stoudemire blasted a ball to left field for a 5-0 lead. The Bucs added three-more in the fifth on a wild pitch then Miller’s second RBI single and a Kyle Horton run-scoring knock for an 8-0 lead.
CofC scratched across their lone run of the night in the sixth after Bradley Dixon singled, stole second and advanced on a passed ball before racing home on an RBI groundout by Logan McRae.
The win evened the season series at 1-1 with each team taking a game on their home field. CSU also improved to a perfect 2-0 at CSU Ballpark versus Lowcountry rivals CofC and The Citadel.
How They Scored
- After getting runners on and leaving the bases loaded in the first, CSU broke through with a five-run fourth thanks to RBI singles from Jason Miller and Alex Andronica.
- Ryan Stoudemire blasted his fourth home run of the season, this one a three-run shot to extend the lead and break the game open at 5-0.
- The Bucs were quick to add on with three more in the fifth inning thanks to a wild pitch, Miller’s second RBI single and a run-producing knock from Kyle Horton.
- CofC scratched a run across in the top of the sixth as Bradley Dixon singled, stole second and advanced to third setting up an RBI groundout from Logan McRae.
- Alex Andronica added a second RBI single in the seventh inning to push the lead back to eight at 9-1 for the Bucs.
News and Notes
- Junior right-handed pitcher Cam Weinberger tossed a gem for the Bucs allowing just one earned run across eight innings while striking out three. The eight frames were a season-high for Weinberger providing the third-straight quality start for the Buccaneer pitching staff.
- Senior infielder Jason Miller had his third multi-hit game of the season and drove in two runs to get the offense going. Miller also reached safely on a walk in the seventh giving him his third game reaching first at least three times.
- Ryan Stoudemire crushed his fourth home run of the season collecting RBI’s number 11, 12 and 13 with the three-run shot.
- The win knotted the season series at 1-1 with CSU and CofC taking each matchup on their home field thus far. CSU also moved to 2-0 at CSU Ballpark versus Lowcountry foes after a 10-5 win over The Citadel.
- CSU has scored 19 runs in their two home games versus Charleston rivals on 24 hits.
Up Next
CSU begins Big South play this weekend as they head to Winthrop for a three-game set, all three to be streamed on ESPN+. The Bucs took the season series in 2018 thanks to a pair of one-run wins at CSU Ballpark and look to kickstart conference play with a big series win. First pitch Friday night in Rock Hill, S.C. is slated for 6 p.m. with Saturday at 3 p.m. and the finale set for 2 p.m. Sunday.