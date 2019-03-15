Board ruled against Georgetown Co. Councilman

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - The Georgetown Board of Elections ruled against a councilman after a complaint detailing residency fraud was made against him in January.
The county’s Board of Voter Registration and Elections ruled that Councilman Austin Beard does not currently live at the listed home in Andrews and has not during this term in office.
In January, that chapter, along with other groups including the West End Citizens Council, claimed Beard lives on Huger Street in Georgetown at a house under his new wife’s name, when he should be living in Andrews.
Beard is still holding his council position. He says he does not know what comes next but is going to consider his options.
The Georgetown chapter of NAACP says, they want him to resign his position as district five councilman immediately.
