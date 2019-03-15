Charleston city night market returns Friday

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The city market at night provides a different side to the typical festivities during the day. It returns Friday night for the first time in 2019.
The night market gives visitors the chance to shop and enjoy the city market outside of the usual daytime hustle and bustle.
This year the night market will host more than 100 vendors. 32 of those vendors are brand new to the event.
The night market will also have live performances every night. Performers range from a high school quartet to local country singers.
It is open every Friday and Saturday from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. and is free and open to the public.
