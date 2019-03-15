Coastal Carolina Falls to ULM in Conference Tourney

NEW ORLEANS – Coastal Carolina met a hot-shooting Louisiana Monroe team in an 80-50 loss to the Warhawks in the second round of the Sun Belt Conference Championship.
While the Warhawks were shooting 50 percent from the field, the Chants were not. CCU only shot 30 percent from the field and only 20 percent on its three-point attempts.
Tommy Burton led CCU with 15 points, equaling his career-high. CCU’s only other double-digit scorer was Tyrell Gumbs-Frater who finished the game with 12 points coming off the bench.
CCU’s leading scorer Zac Cuthbertson, had an off-game shooting, finishing with nine points. He was one point short of a double-double as he grabbed a team and game-high 11 rebounds.
ULM hit 28 of its 56 field goal attempts and continued to do what they do best and that’s hit threes. They finished the game hitting 14 and knocking down 45 percent of them, they also hit 10-of-11 free throws.
Michael Ertel led the Warhawks with a game-high 20 points and Travis Munnings added 17. Daishon Smith ULM’s leading scorer scored 13.
Both teams finished with 37 rebounds, but ULM took advantage of 14 CCU turnovers and turned those into 21 points.
ULM hit eight three’s in the first half to carry them to a 41-31 halftime lead. Smith had 13 points to lead ULM and Ertel added 10.
ULM shot 41 percent from the field but hit eight-of-19 threes for 42 percent, and they were a perfect seven-for-seven at the free throw line.
CCU only shot 40 percent in the opening 20 minutes with Tyrell Gumbs-Frater and DeVante Jones had eight.
The Chants grabbed 20 rebounds with Cuthbertson grabbing eight to lead the way. CCU turned the ball over eight times which helped lead to its 10-point deficit. Those turnovers led to 13 ULM points.