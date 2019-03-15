Friday evening showers will give way to a cool St. Patrick’s Day weekend

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A cold front arrives tonight and will bring big changes as we head into the upcoming St. Patrick’s Day weekend. Warm weather will be the story of today with highs near 80 degrees this afternoon. A line of showers, and perhaps a few thunderstorms, will arrive this evening. This quick moving band of rain should exit the area by midnight but clouds will linger as we head into the weekend. Cooler weather and occasional cloudiness will be the story of this upcoming weekend. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s Saturday and Sunday with a very low chance of rain.