Investigators arrest man suspected of assaulting woman on West Ashley Greenway

WEST ASHLEY, SC (WCSC) - Charleston investigators have arrested a man suspected of assaulting a woman on the West Ashley Greenway.
Police arrested 34-year-old Tranel Maurice Wright and charged him with third-degree assault and battery.
He was taken into custody Friday afternoon and locked up at the Al Cannon Detention Center.
Authorities reported that the assault happened on Monday around 6:30 p.m. between Canterbury Road and Markfield Drive on the West Ashley Greenway.
Brandy Lytle said she was out running when a man assaulted her.
“I was on the same side of the path and he was coming this way he just veered his bike around and screamed,'What the F are you looking at?' as he lunged towards me and immediately just started swinging," Lytle described.
Lystel said in the report that as the man got closer, she waved, but the man stopped his bike behind her and said, “What the **** are you looking at."
She then told officers that the man jumped off his bike, tackled her from behind and threw five to six closed fist punches.
