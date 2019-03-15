Lane closures set for I-26 start Sunday

By Live 5 Web Staff | March 15, 2019 at 10:12 AM EST - Updated March 15 at 10:12 AM

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Some drivers can expect traffic delays as several lanes will close on I-26, Berkeley County officials announced on Friday morning.

Berkeley County officials say, there will be lane closures on I-26 eastbound and westbound from mile marker 193 to mile marker 197.

These lane closures are expected to begin at 7 p.m. on Mar. 17 through Mar. 28, 2019.

Lanes will be open back up on or before 6 a.m.

County officials say one lane on each side of the interstate will always remain open for the traveling public.

