Lane closures set for I-26 start Sunday

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Some drivers can expect traffic delays as several lanes will close on I-26, Berkeley County officials announced on Friday morning.
Berkeley County officials say, there will be lane closures on I-26 eastbound and westbound from mile marker 193 to mile marker 197.
These lane closures are expected to begin at 7 p.m. on Mar. 17 through Mar. 28, 2019.
Lanes will be open back up on or before 6 a.m.
County officials say one lane on each side of the interstate will always remain open for the traveling public.
