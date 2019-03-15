Man shows up at Roper Mt. Pleasant with gunshot wound, deputies say

MT. PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) - A man showed up at the Roper St. Francis Mount Pleasant emergency room late Thursday night with a gunshot wound.
Deputies responded to the hospital around 11:30 p.m. where they found the man shot in the leg. They learned the shooting happened in the 800 block of South Santee Road in McClellanville, according to sheriff’s office spokesman Roger Antonio.
When deputies went to the alleged shooting location, they found shell casings in the area.
Anyone with information is asked call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
