Mother of Marcus Lattimore to be keynote speaker at Kinship Care Day

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Yolanda Smith, mother of former South Carolina Gamecocks running back Marcus Lattimore and the vice president of the Marcus Lattimore Foundation, will be the keynote speaker at Kinship Care Day at the Capitol on March 19.
The event, sponsored by The Sisters of Charity Foundation, will focus on children who live with grandparents, relatives, or family friends.
“The Sisters of Charity Foundation of South Carolina’s Kinship Care Initiative was established in 2014 to bring attention to the incredible strengths and challenges that kinship families face,” Foundation President Tom Keith said.
The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the north side of the Statehouse.
