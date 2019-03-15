One dead following drive-by shooting at manufacturing plant in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - One person is dead following a drive-by shooting at a parking lot at a manufacturing plant in North Charleston Thursday night.
Shortly after 7 p.m., North Charleston police officers responded to the parking lot of the Cummins Turbo Plant on Palmetto Commerce Parkway for a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
“On scene, officers located the male victim who was later pronounced deceased,” said NCPD spokesperson Spencer Pryor.
Witnesses told investigators that the victim left the ARD Warehouse facility and proceeded to the parking lot of the Cummins Turbo Plant when people inside of a vehicle drove up and fired shots striking the victim.
The suspects then fled the area.
NCPD officials say at this time there is no suspect or vehicle information.
Police are continuing the investigation.
