One man shot in the parking lot of N. Charleston business, police say

One man shot in the parking lot of N. Charleston business, police say
(Source: Raycom)
By Live 5 Web Staff | March 15, 2019 at 9:50 AM EST - Updated March 15 at 10:14 AM

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -One man is shot after a shooting in the parking lot of a North Charleston business, North Charleston police say.

Officers responded to a shooting on the 3600 block of Dorchester Road shortly before 6 a.m. on Friday.

Upon their arrival, officers located a man in the parking lot of a business with a gunshot wound to his right forearm, police say.

Investigators say, the man alleges he was just near the front door talking with a female when he heard shots coming from the roadway and realized he was shot.

A newer model Chevrolet Camaro was seen leaving the area in the westbound direction of I-26, police say.

The investigation is ongoing, police say.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.