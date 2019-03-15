One man shot in the parking lot of N. Charleston business, police say

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -One man is shot after a shooting in the parking lot of a North Charleston business, North Charleston police say.
Officers responded to a shooting on the 3600 block of Dorchester Road shortly before 6 a.m. on Friday.
Upon their arrival, officers located a man in the parking lot of a business with a gunshot wound to his right forearm, police say.
Investigators say, the man alleges he was just near the front door talking with a female when he heard shots coming from the roadway and realized he was shot.
A newer model Chevrolet Camaro was seen leaving the area in the westbound direction of I-26, police say.
The investigation is ongoing, police say.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
