Police release pictures of man wanted for Summerville bank robbery

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) - Investigators have released pictures of a man wanted for a bank robbery in Summerville Friday afternoon.
The robbery happened at 2:32 p.m. at the South Carolina Federal Credit Union on 9999 Dorchester Road. Summerville police officials say a man entered the business and presented a note to the teller.
“The note demanded cash and advised he was armed,” SPD officials said."An undetermined amount of US Currency was obtained with no one being hurt. "
According to police, the suspect left the bank on foot traveling towards North Charleston.
“This investigation is ongoing and the Summerville Police Department is being assisted by the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office and their K9 team,” SPD officials said.
Investigators describe the suspect as a black male, approximately 5’6” tall, and wearing a dark in color hat/sunglasses.
“His face is covered with a medical style mask and possibly has a darker mask underneath it,” SPD officials said."He is wearing a medical style neck brace and his left arm is wrapped in a bandage. "
If you have any information you are asked to call police or Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.
